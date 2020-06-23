Whitestown to do test run of Fourth fireworks

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — In the past if you lived within walking distance of the Eagle Church in Whitestown, you could see the fireworks from your yard.

On Tuesday night, the town of Whitestown will test launch several fireworks so its 9,100 residens can find the best place, preferably in their own yard, to watch the fireworks display on Independence Day weekend.

The fields around the Eagle Church in Whitestown have been coveted territory on the Fourth of July weekend. The fields are normally packed with families on blankets and chairs spread out throughout the area.

“They had little games and stuff at the church and bounce houses and stuff for the kids to play on during all of that, and food. People sat up there almost all day,” said Bernadette Robertson, a Whitestown resident.

This year, the state is still emerging from the coronavirus pandemic guidelines that restrict crowd sizes. The town of Whitestown will have a fireworks display and wants to assure people can see it.

“So we are going to test fire different rounds Tuesday evening starting at 9:30, and it will be every five minutes with the last one at 9:50,” said Kim Heffner, the director of public relations for the town.

The town will launch fireworks at three different height levels and give people five minutes in between each launch to scope out the best spot in their lawn or driveway.

News 8 put its Aviator camera at 400 feet for 360-degree view of the area. At this height, most everyone in the southern part of Boone County will be able to see the celebration of freedom without any trouble.

When we took Aviator to 200 feet the view was slightly altered. People who live close by could see everything clearly, but others might miss the full experience if they close to downtown Whitestown.

Katie and Andy Pittz just bought a house about a half mile from the traditional fireworks launch zone and had been wondering if they could see the fireworks from their house. They say they’re hoping to see them from their yard.

Robertson lives 3 miles the church. “Before, you could barley just see them, just barley,” Robertson said.

The town of Whitestown will not have an official viewing area open to the public. The field will be closed, but the town will not actively enforce social distancing guidelines. They hope people will stay home and celebrate in small groups.

