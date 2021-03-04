Crime Watch 8

1 arrested after SWAT situation in Carmel

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department says one person was arrested after a SWAT team was called out overnight.

CPD said they were called to the 100 block of Meadow Lane for a shots fired run just before midnight.

Police said “person of interest in the area was identified and a warrant was obtained.”

After the SWAT team responded, the suspect surrendered without further incident shortly after 5 a.m.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Police don’t believe anyone was injured in the ordeal.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

Fauci calls loosening Covid-19 restrictions inexplicable as variants threaten another surge

Coronavirus /

Trump election fraud investigation in Georgia enters new phase with grand jury set to be seated

Politics /

Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind

Politics /

Double standard? Gillibrand in spotlight after Cuomo scandal

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.