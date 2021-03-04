1 arrested after SWAT situation in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department says one person was arrested after a SWAT team was called out overnight.

CPD said they were called to the 100 block of Meadow Lane for a shots fired run just before midnight.

Police said “person of interest in the area was identified and a warrant was obtained.”

After the SWAT team responded, the suspect surrendered without further incident shortly after 5 a.m.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Police don’t believe anyone was injured in the ordeal.