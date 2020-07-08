1 critically injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after a Wednesday morning shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Just after 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the 1500 block of North Sheridan Avenue for a person shot report.
After getting to the scene, police said someone had been shot and they were critically injured.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment
The events leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.
No victim or suspect information has been released.