1 critically injured in shooting on east side

Photo of a shooting scene on North Sheridan Avenue on July 8, 2020. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after a Wednesday morning shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the 1500 block of North Sheridan Avenue for a person shot report.

After getting to the scene, police said someone had been shot and they were critically injured.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment

The events leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

No victim or suspect information has been released.