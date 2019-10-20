1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on east side

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died and two other people are injured after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1900 block of North Oxford Street, near the intersection of 21st and Rural streets, around 10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

A man was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second man and a woman were taken to area hospitals, according to IMPD.

Police initially said the three people were found shot at the scene but later said the third person had not been shot — he had just suffered trauma to his head.

The second person who was shot was in serious condition on Saturday night, according to police.

