1 dead after found shot at apartments on northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 7:55 p.m. Aug. 27, 2021, to a person shot in the 4200 block of North Wittfield Street. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after being shot Friday night on the city’s northeast side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 7:55 p.m. Friday to a person shot in the 4200 block of North Wittfield Street. That’s the location of Meadowlark Apartments, located off East 42nd Street between North Post Road and Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, and the person died at the crime scene.

No additional information was immediately available.