1 dead after shooting at apartments on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s east side Monday night, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday for a person shot in the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive North. That’s an area with apartments just southeast of Mitthoeffer Road and East 38th Street.

Police have provided no information on a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.