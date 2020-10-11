Crime Watch 8

1 fatally stabbed on city’s north side

Police say a person was fatally stabbed on the city's north side Sunday Oct. 11. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a stabbing on the city’s north side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to 120 W. 38th St. Sunday around noon on reports of a person stabbed. That’s the address for a Subway restaurant near the intersection of 38th and North Illinois streets.

When they arrived to the scene they located a victim who had suffered apparent stab wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

