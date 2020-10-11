1 fatally stabbed on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a stabbing on the city’s north side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
IMPD officers were called to 120 W. 38th St. Sunday around noon on reports of a person stabbed. That’s the address for a Subway restaurant near the intersection of 38th and North Illinois streets.
When they arrived to the scene they located a victim who had suffered apparent stab wounds.
The victim died at the scene.
This is a developing story.