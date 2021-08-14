Crime Watch 8

1 dead, at least 1 other injured in shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and at least one other person was injured in a shooting on the west side early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of West 38th Street and Lafayette Road around 5:10 a.m., according to IMPD.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of New Wineskin Ministries. One victim was pronounced dead and another is awake and breathing.

Police say two other people walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds but are unsure if they are related to the shooting.

No further information was provided about the identity of the victims or a possible suspect.