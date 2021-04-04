Crime Watch 8

1 dead after shooting at park basketball court on far-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male victim died Sunday after a shooting at a park basketball court on the city’s far-east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 10500 block of East 30th Street — to an address that corresponds to Grassy Creek Regional Park — around 6:40 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a male victim who had been shot while on the basketball court, police at the scene said. The victim, whose age was not provided, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

Late Saturday night, less than a mile from the park, police responded to a residence where a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.