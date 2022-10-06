Crime Watch 8

1 dies, 1 critically injured in shooting on near-northeast side

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was in critical condition after a shooting late Wednesday night on the city’s near-northeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Hillside Drive. That’s in a residenital area northwest of the intersection of East 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD initially reported both people found with gunshot wounds were in critical condition, but later noted that one of them had died.

No additional information was immediately available on Wednesday night.