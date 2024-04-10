Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

1 dies, another critically hurt in shooting on Graceland Avenue

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was dead and another was in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in a residential area on the city’s near-north side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th Street and Meridian Street.

The person in critical condition was taken to a hospital.

No additional information was immediately available from police.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

While sentencing Indiana man, judge...
Political News /
Judge orders former Indiana sheriff...
Indiana News /
Indiana State student’s social media...
News /
Indianapolis, HUD take over city’s...
Political News /
Group urges Dems, independents to...
Election /
IMPD: Mom, boyfriend arrested after...
Crime Watch 8 /
Local event raising awareness for...
All Indiana /
Earth Month: Providing better food...
All Indiana /