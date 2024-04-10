1 dies, another critically hurt in shooting on Graceland Avenue

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was dead and another was in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in a residential area on the city’s near-north side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th Street and Meridian Street.

The person in critical condition was taken to a hospital.

No additional information was immediately available from police.