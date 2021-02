1 killed in overnight shooting on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of Weber Drive and Orinoco Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

After getting to the scene, a victim suffering from a gunshot wound was located. They were soon after pronounced dead.

No victim or suspect information has been released.