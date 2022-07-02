Crime Watch 8

1 man dead, fatal crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit and run crash in Lawrence, police say.

According to police, just before 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of east 46th street and north Post Road, a crash between two vehicles occurred.

Lawrence police say a red pickup truck traveling southbound on north Post Road hit a car as the car was turning west onto east 46th street.

Officers say the male driver of the car died at the hospital, and the driver of the red pickup truck ran away from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.