1 person killed in shooting on northeast side

Photo of a fatal shooting on the northeast side on March 15, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Police responded to the 7200 East 82nd Street around 4 a.m. for a person shot report, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Once on the scene, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person has since been pronounced dead.

No other information has been released.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.