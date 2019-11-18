1 shot, killed on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 3700 block of East Market Street just before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 17. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area.

After arriving on the scene, a man, who was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, was located.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.