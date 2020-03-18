11-month-old girl’s death in Elwood ruled ‘suspicious’

Crime Watch 8

Coroner says 11-month-old’s death in Elwood, Indiana, is ‘suspicious’

by: Staff Reports
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The death of an 11-month-old girl Tuesday afternoon has been labeled “suspicious,” the Madison County coroner said.

Coroner Danielle Noone said her office was sent about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy after the girl was brought to the Elwood hospital by her mother.

The girl was identified as Emmarie Pablo, who was born March 23.

The coroner said Tuesday night in an email to News 8, “At this time the death appears to be suspicious and is currently under investigation by the Madison County Coroners office, Elwood Police Department and the Madison County Prosecutors office. Cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology which will be performed Thursday.”

Elwood is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

