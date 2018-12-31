2 boys, 1 man dead in Marion triple homicide Police on Dec, 30. 2018, were investigating a triple homicide on South Gallatin Street in Marion, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Dan Gadberry) [ + - ] Police on Dec, 30. 2018, were investigating a triple homicide on South Gallatin Street in Marion, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Dan Gadberry) [ + - ] Police on Dec, 30. 2018, were investigating a triple homicide on South Gallatin Street in Marion, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Dan Gadberry) [ + - ] Video

MARION, Ind. (WISH) -- Police in Marion are investigating a triple homicide that left a man and two boys dead.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2300 block of South Gallatin Street around 1:13 p.m. Sunday on a report of deceased individuals, Marion Police Chief Angela Haley said in a release Sunday night.

One man and two boys were found dead inside the residence, Butche confirmed. The man was 42 years old, while the boys were 11 and 12, police said. The identities of the victims were not released Sunday.

Autopsies for all three victims were scheduled for Monday morning, Butche said. No information about the cause or manner of death of the victims was released on Sunday.

The Marion Police Department was investigating the homicides on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981.