2 dead in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A shooting on the city’s east side has left two people dead, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 3 a.m. officers were called to the 8200 block of Gilmore Road for a report of two people shot.

Once on the scene, officers located two victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds in a house. Both have died from their injuries.

An early investigation from police leads them to believe the shooting was a murder-suicide.

IMPD is unclear as to the exact relationship between the man and the woman.

Officers said children were at home at the time of the shooting. However, no children were hurt and it’s unclear as to how many and their ages

This deadly shooting comes hours after four people were critically injured in a shooting on the northeast side.