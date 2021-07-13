Crime Watch 8

4 critically injured in overnight shooting on northeast side

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Four people are in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said three of the male victims were found inside a vehicle. Soon after, a fourth male victim was also found at the scene.

IMPD said the shooting started inside a home in the area. What led up to the shooting remains unclear at this point.

All four victims are in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lando Norris: F1 star ‘shaken’ after watch stolen at Euro 2020 final, McLaren says

International /

Hospitalized pope expected to return to Vatican soon

International /

A crane collapse in Canada has killed multiple people, officials say

International /

IOC’s Bach slips up and refers to Japanese as ‘Chinese’

Sports /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image