4 critically injured in overnight shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Four people are in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said three of the male victims were found inside a vehicle. Soon after, a fourth male victim was also found at the scene.
IMPD said the shooting started inside a home in the area. What led up to the shooting remains unclear at this point.
All four victims are in critical condition.
No suspect information has been released.