Crime Watch 8

4 critically injured in overnight shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Four people are in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said three of the male victims were found inside a vehicle. Soon after, a fourth male victim was also found at the scene.

IMPD said the shooting started inside a home in the area. What led up to the shooting remains unclear at this point.

All four victims are in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.