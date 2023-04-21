2 IMPD officers leave hospital after pursuit leads to shootout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis police officers on Friday left the hospital after being wounded during a Thursday shootout that killed at 46-year-old suspect in a firearms case.

The announcement from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department came Friday as Daniel Yefter Ghebrehiwet, 46, was named as the man who died in the shootout.

The two police officers shot were among four who exchanged gunfire with Ghebrehiwet.

IMPD also announced Friday that a passenger in Ghebrehiwet’s vehicle, Darnell Harmon, 31, was arrested under an unrelated warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of a narcotic drug. Harmon also was arrested for resisting law enforcement and residential after the shootout.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said Thursday one police car was riddled with bullets in its hood, one side, the grill, and the front and back windshields.

The police officers involved in the shootout have not been named. As is standard practice, they were placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

Also, the IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is conducting the criminal investigation.

Once the criminal case reaches a resolution, which could take years, the civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person.

Bailey said Thursday that members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force and the Lawrence Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle at East 30th Street and Post Road about 12:40 p.m. Thursday. The law enforcement officers were looking for a suspect in a Lawrence Police Department shooting case, Bailey said.

During a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, where the wounded officers were taken, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff declined to talk about the firearms investigation that led to the shootout.

IMPD’s Bailey said the pursued vehicle fled west on 30th Street. Law enforcement attempts to spin the car out to stop the pursuit were unsuccessful. The vehicle turned south into the parking lot of Keith Lynn Business Complex, 8641 E. 30th St. The vehicle went into a dead-end on the east side of the business complex and into a 6-foot fence, Bailey said. The vehicle then went off-road into a gap between the business complex and homes on the south side of the business complex.

The vehicle ended up lodged, and that’s when the shootout began between police and the Ghebrehiwet.

An AR-15 style rifle was found near Ghebrehiwet’s body, Bailey said. The rifles have gained notoriety due in part to their use in high-profile mass shootings.

Harmon fled from the lodged vehicle but was caught a short time later and taken to the IMPD headquarters, Bailey said.

Police wore bodycams, but Bailey said Thursday afternoon that authorities do not yet have an idea what if anything might be available from the devices.

In August, the Indiana Crime Guns Task force announced it’d pulled 369 illegal guns off the street and made 397 arrests in a year. The group, made up of multiple local, state and federal law enforcement authorities, expanded its presence in August 2021 to cover Indianapolis and adjacent counties. The federal partners include Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The task force began with the Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center in January 2019.

During a news conference shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the shooting scene, Bailey expressed outrage.

“Every single day, these task force members from agencies throughout central Indiana, not just in Marion County — Carmel, Fishers, Lawrence, Boone County, Zionsville, the ATF — are all engaged and they have one mission: to make our community safer and to protect them from people who on a daily basis use firearms against their neighbors. We are fed up with it. The community should be fed up with it, and we have two officers that are lucky to be alive today, and they’re doing exactly what we want them to do despite all the odds, despite everything that’s stacked up against them, despite all the criticism they take every single day. They put on the uniform today and went out to get the people who are terrorizing our neighborhoods. We all owe them a debt of gratitude.”

During the news conference shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside Eskenazi hospital, Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke about the two officers who were wounded. He said he’d visited the officers, and encouraged Indianapolis residents to “wrap their families and their IMPD family as a whole in their arms this evening.”

The Democrat mayor, who faces a reelection challenge May 3, said he did not have any details on Wednesday’s shootout. However, he said he’s noted a surge in convicted felons who illegibly possess firearms. He asked the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice and ATF to look at Wednesday’s shootout and other recent cases in Indianapolis, including those cases involving sellers of guns to felons who are outlawed from having the weapons.

At the same news conference as the mayor, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor reiterated comments he’s made about going after people using guns for violence. He asked the community to pray for all IMPD officers and to work together to end the violence.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Sergeant Prater at the homicide office at 317-327-3475. Alternatively, anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

