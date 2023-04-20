Indianapolis violence leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

Illuminated blue and red police lights on top of an IMPD patrol car in Indianapolis. IMPD says a 15-year-old boy was arrested in a downtown parking garage after a disturbance on April 15, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people died and three others were injured in a wave of violence that began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning, police said.

All six victims were involved in shootings, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Teenage boy dies in shooting near 38th and Post

At around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a school bus driver in the area of Breen Drive and North Brentwood Avenue spotted a wounded teenage boy in the street and called 911, IMPD says.

The teenager was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Police did not say what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Fatal shooting near Riverside Park

Just before 5:30 a.m., IMPD officers found a man’s body in the middle of Dexter Street. That’s in a residential area roughly one mile east of Riverside Park on the city’s near northwest side.

“We still have limited information and we’re going to lean heavily on our community today,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris told News 8.

No arrests have been made.

Man dies in apartment complex shooting

At around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers found a man shot in a parking lot outside an apartment complex on Beckwith Drive.

The man, identified Thursday as 34-year-old Randy Hinkle, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Overnight night shootings leave 3 injured

Three unrelated shootings in less than eight hours left three people hurt, IMPD says.

17th Street shooting

At around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police found a male victim shot near 17th and Rural Streets near Brookside Park. He was taken to a hospital but the extent of his injuries was unknown.

Meridian-Kessler shooting

Just before 11 p.m., IMPD officers found a male shot near a McDonald’s fast food on East 52nd Street near Keystone Avenue. His condition was not available Thursday.

Rybolt Avenue shooting

At around 2 a.m. Thursday, IMPD officers found a male shot in the 2800 block of Rybolt Avenue. That’s just east of Holt Road and Kentucky Avenue.

Four spent .22-caliber shell casings were found at the scene, according to a police report obtained by News 8.