Man critically wounded in near north side shooting

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in ‘extremely critical condition’ after a shooting on the city’s near north side, according to IMPD.

At 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive at New Bridges Apartments. When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

The man was transported to a local trauma center.

Police had no suspects on Wednesday night. Police did not know what led to the shooting.

News 8 has requested additional information about the victim and whether his injuries were fatal.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stopper of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

A previous version of this story stated that the victim was deceased. This information has been removed pending additional details from IMPD.

