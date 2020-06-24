2 shot in moving vehicle that careened into store; 1 dead

Indianapolis police officers were sent about 9:10 p.m. June 22, 2020, to a report of a person shot at Waldemere Avenue and West Washington Street. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and a woman was hurt Tuesday night after shots were fired at them in a moving vehicle on West Washington Street on the city’s west side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at Waldemere Avenue and West Washington Street. That’s just east of the I-465 interchange for U.S. 40.

At the scene, police said, the vehicle was shot, then careened through the parking lot of the Dollar Tree before hitting the store.

Investigators did not immediately know from where the shots were fired.

The condition of the woman shot was not immediately available from police.

IMPD initially said two people were shot, and one of them was in critical condition. About 20 minutes later, IMPD said one of the two people shot had died.