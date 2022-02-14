Crime Watch 8

2 shot, another injured while in car on I-70 between Arlington, Shadeland avenues

Medics about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 13, 2022, were the first to be called to a report of a person shot on I-70 between Arlington and Shadeland avenues on the east side, according to Marion County's dispatch system. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was critically shot, another adult was found with minor injuries, and a third person was also believed to have been shot Sunday night while in a car on I-70, Indiana State Police say.

Medics about 7:35 p.m. Sunday were the first to be called to a report of a person shot on I-70 between Arlington and Shadeland avenues on the east side, according to Marion County’s dispatch system.

The man was in critical condition, and the other adult had minor injures, said a news release from Sgt. John Perrine of Indiana State Police.

Investigators believe the man critically shot was a passenger in the car’s backseat when someone in another vehicle fired a gun. The other adult, who was driving the car, suffered minor injuries from shrapnel from the gunfire.

A third person in the car also was hit by gunfire, but that person fled the scene before police arrived, the release said.

State police did not release the genders of the driver or the third person in the car. It was unknown whether the third person was an adult or a juvenile.

The release issued at 10:25 p.m. Sunday said, “At this time investigators do not have a description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle. Anyone traveling in the area of I-70 near Shadeland Avenue around 7:30 p.m. who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Indiana State Police.”

Indiana Department of Transportation reported by 9:30 p.m. that I-70 westbound had reopened.