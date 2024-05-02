Sheryl Underwood brings laughter to Indy at Helium Comedy Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Sheryl Underwood is a comedy legend.

She’s also a savvy businesswoman, philanthropist, and a multi-faceted, multi-media entrepreneur.

She has served as co-host of the Daytime Emmy Awards show for multiple years, including solo hosting duties for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. She is a much sought-after entertainer and public speaker who is described as one of the world’s brightest contemporary humorists.

Underwood cut her chops in comedy in Chicago where she grew up.

She will be performing at Helium Comedy Club in Indy on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4.

Underwood is the Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Pack Rat Productions, Inc., and founder of Pack Rat Foundation For Education, Inc.

She is also the creator and host of Sheryl Underwood Radio with 585 affiliates and the host of the Sheryl Underwood Radio Podcast.

Underwood has been featured in Ebony, ESSENCE, Entertainment Weekly and in other major media outlets and has been a guest on numerous television programs including multiple episodes of the Emmy-winning CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless.

She made her first of several scheduled appearances as the character “Diane” on the CBS comedy The Odd Couple and as “Emmy” on The Bold and The Beautiful, and she brings her signature personality and energy to Funny You Should Ask and Celebrity Name Game for multiple episodes.

She has been a celebrity guest on Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump and she, and The Underwood Family, are winners of Celebrity Family Feud, donating their winnings to the Zeta National Educational Foundation.