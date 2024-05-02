Fort Wayne police seek help in identifying suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who scared a 13-year-old girl in a clothing store.

Police say at 8:35 p.m. Monday, a male in his mid 20s, wearing a black jacket, ripped blue jeans, and a black baseball cap, entered a TJ Maxx clothing store at the Northcrest Shopping Center. While inside the store, the suspect walked behind a 13-year-old girl who was shopping with her mother. The suspect came up from behind the child and placed his arms around her. The child screamed out, scaring the suspect. The suspect ran out of the store and fled on food southbound through the parking lot.

Store surveillance cameras captured the suspect as he entered and exited the store. Police ask that anyone with information related to the suspect contact Detective Miranda Lasley at 260-427-1201.

(Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)

(Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)