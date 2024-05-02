15 charged in federal indictment for gun trafficking conspiracy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fifteen people have been charged in a federal indictment alleging a conspiracy to straw purchase dozens of firearms from at least six federally licensed firearms dealers in the central Indiana area.

Each of the following individuals have been charged with conspiring to make false statement during the purchase of a firearm, and one or more counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm:

Daylen Bell, 24, Indianapolis.

Jaylyn Lamont Crenshaw, 25, Indianapolis.

Michaela Evan Day, 27, Indianapolis.

Michael Glen Day, 23, Indianapolis.

Davone Trae Eans, 24, Indianapolis.

Kendall Rayshaun Ezell, 21, Indianapolis.

Anthony Keith Jones, 24, Indianapolis.

Isiah Thomas Keller, 21, Greenfield.

Anthony James Morst, 24, Indianapolis.

Caleb Morris Redman, 23, Indianapolis.

Jordan Devon Ross, 24, Gary.

Derrion Wisdom Scruggs, 23, Unknown.

Michael Coreal Stubbs, 22, Indianapolis.

Demetrius Andre Young, 24, Indianapolis.

Jalen Charles Zimmerman, 23, Indianapolis.

According to court documents, from at least November 2020, continuing up to April 8, 2022, Keller, Stubbs, Ezell, Michael Day, and Jones conspired to pay straw purchasers to buy illegal guns from at least six central Indiana federally licensed firearms dealers on their behalf. This form of gun trafficking is frequently referred to as “straw purchasing.” Straw purchasing occurs when a person who is allowed to legally purchase a gun from a federally licensed dealer falsely states that they are purchasing a firearm for themselves, when they know that the gun is actually intended for someone else.

Keller, Stubbs, Ezell, Michael Day, and Jones paid Redman, Scruggs, Bell, Morst, Ross, Zimmerman, Michaela Day, Eans, Crenshaw, and Young to make straw purchases from federally licensed gun dealers. Keller, Stubbs, Ezell, Michael Day, and Jones then transported the illegally purchased guns to resell them elsewhere.

If convicted, each defendant charged faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Greenfield Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Lawrence Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service collaborated during this investigation.