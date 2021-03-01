2 women shot, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two women are dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that just after midnight on March 1, officers were called to the 9300 block of East 40th Street for a shots fired report.

Once on the scene, officers found two women who had been shot. Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the women dead at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the fatal shooting.

No suspect or victim information has been released.