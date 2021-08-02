Crime Watch 8

3 found dead Sunday night at 2 shooting scenes in residential areas on east side

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were found dead in two separate shootings Sunday night in residential areas on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 11:05 p.m. Sunday, IMPD was sent to a report of a person shot in the 3700 block of East New York Street. That’s west of North Sherman Drive.

Just after 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of East 35th Street. That’s northeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive. Officers arrived to find the two people shot, IMPD said in a media notification.

No additional details about the shootings, including whether the areas were safe, were immediately available.

