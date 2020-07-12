3 men facing theft, robbery charges after Cicero and Noblesville businesses robbed

Ian Massengale (left), Joel Atwater (center), and Christhofher Rodriquez Galo (right) are facing preliminary charges of robbery and theft after they allegedly robbed two Hamilton County businesses Saturday. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Police Department)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three 19-year-old men were arrested after they allegedly robbed two Hamilton County businesses on Saturday, police say.

According to Noblesville Police Department Lt. Bruce Barnes, officers were first called to the Village Pantry located at 2299 Greenfield Ave. on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. Employees of the business told officers the business was robbed earlier that morning.

Police say two males came into the store around 2:50 a.m. brandishing a handgun and a knife and threatened an employee. The suspects took money and other products before fleeing the scene. They both had their faces covered at the time of the crime.

Later Saturday around 10:30 p.m., Cicero Police Department officers were called to the Shell gas station at 1010 S. Peru St. on reports of an armed robbery.

A witness provided authorities with a vehicle description.

The suspect vehicle was found and three men were found inside, along with other items authorities believe were connected to the robberies.

Joel Atwater, Ian Massengale and Christhofher Rodriquez, all 19 years old and from Indianapolis, were taken into custody. The men are all facing robbery and theft charges. Atwater is also facing a charge of pointing a firearm.

They were booked at the Hamilton County Jail.