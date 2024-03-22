33-year-old gets 25 years for attempted murder that ended with police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 33-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison after he was hurt in a 2021 police shooting during an attempted murder, court documents show.

During a bench trial, a judge on Feb. 20 found Aung Aung guilty of attempted murder and carrying a handgun without a license, and not guilty of criminal recklessness.

Around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to multiple reports of shots fired in the 7700 block of Hackberry Court. That’s in the Greentree Apartments off Madison Avenue north of Stop 11 Road.

Redacted bodycam video from IMPD shows the first officer arriving to find Aung with a gun. While being asked by the officer to drop his gun, Aung shot at the officer.

More officers arrived and continued trying to get the man to drop his gun before shooting him. Prior to officers getting to the scene, IMPD said Aung fired a shot at another person at the apartment complex.

As Aung continued to point his gun at officers, they shot and injured him. Aung was the only person hurt in the shooting.

After several minutes, the video shows, Aung tossed his gun to the side as officers then administered medical aid and placed him in handcuffs.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement that Aung not only endangered the lives of police officer but neighbors.

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shooting investigations. No updates have been provided on their status.