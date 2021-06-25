Crime Watch 8

64-year-old man dies in Marion County Jail medical unit

The Marion County Sheriff's Office and Jail is shown in August 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 64-year-old Indianapolis man died Thursday afternoon in the medical unit of Marion County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Gail Korbe “suffered from multiple serious pre-existing health conditions,” said a news release from sheriff’s Capt. Mitch Gore.

The death was not believed to be a homicide or suicide, based on an initial investigation.

Upon finding Korbe not breathing shortly after 2 p.m. in the jail at 40 S. Alabama St., deputies started CPR and called for medical help.

Online court records said Korbe was formally charged Monday in Marion Superior Court 24 with a count of battery and a count of criminal trespass. The release said Korbe had been in custody since June 16.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Forensic Services Agency will investigate the death, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting an investigation.