74-year-old man’s death after apartments fire ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man rescued from an apartment fire last week later died, and police said Thursday his death was a homicide.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 to the fire at apartments in the first block of North Traub Avenue. That’s West Washington Street and North Belmont Avenue on the near-west side.

Firefighters found a 74-year-old man upstairs and pulled him out. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man died Dec. 5 at a hospital.

Another fire broke out at the same complex on Monday.

Police said how the man died, only saying it’s a homicide. Arson detectives are looking into the case.

