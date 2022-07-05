Crime Watch 8

8-year-old girl, 10-year-old boy shot in bouncy houses at Fourth of July cookout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were injured after being shot in bouncy houses during a Fourth of July cookout, police say.

The girl was initially listed in critical condition, and the boy’s condition was not known. A man also injured in the shooting went to a nearby hospital, and his condition was not immediately available.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent about 6:55 p.m. Monday to the intersection of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue. The cookout was outside a shopping center on the south side of 38th east of Arlington.

Police say a person opened fire on people at the large gathering. It was not immediately known who had organized the gathering.

IMPD did not immediately provided information about a suspect.