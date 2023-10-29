9 people shot, one dead, after party on the northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of nine people, ages 16 – 22, have been shot, one fatally, after a party on the city’s northeast side early Sunday morning.

Police haven’t shared the name or age of the woman who died at the scene, or details on any of the other people shot.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of East 65th Street, not far from Binford Boulevard, after getting reports that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found at least nine people with gunshot wounds at an unspecified building. Police say one woman who was shot died at the scene. All of the other people are between the ages of 16 and 22 years old and are not in critical condition.

According to IMPD, multiple guns were found at the scene. Several people have been detained, but no one is under arrest yet.

IMPD is still investigating what led up to the shooting but says there was a large gathering of teenagers and young people in the area attending a party before gunfire broke out.

Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition President Reverend Dr. Charles Harrison responded to the shooting on social media, saying, “Indy, this is so troubling to wake up and hear the news of 9 people being shot, with 1 person being killed, ages 16 to 22. This kind of madness has to end with this disregard for the sanctity of human life. This senseless violence is devastating our community and destroying lives.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.