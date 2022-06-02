Crime Watch 8

Adult dies in shooting inside Greenwood apartment, police say

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An adult died in a shooting that was deemed a homicide, Greenwood Police Department learned late Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a shooting around 5 p.m. Thursday to an apartment in the 600 block of Nicklaus Drive. That’s at The Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, located off East Main Street and Country Club Drive.

It was unknown if the area was safe for residents.

The shooting happened inside an apartment. Investigators were doing a 3-D scan of the apartment where the adult was found dead.

Police have not yet released the gender, age or name of the adult in the homicide.

Greenwood police noted homicides are rare in the city south of Indianapolis.

No additional information was available.