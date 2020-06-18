Anderson to buy body cameras, squad car cameras after controversial arrest

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Anderson mayor and police chief announced Thursday they will be buying police-worn body cameras and squad car cameras after a controversial arrest was caught on camera.

Video of the arrest shows an officer wrapping his arm around a man’s neck in order to take him to the ground.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said he was disturbed when he saw the video of the arrest and the officers involved, Brandon Reynolds and Ashley Gravely, were placed on administrative leave. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and is expected to be finalized within the next few days, he said.

Days before the inappropriate arrest the department banned chokeholds by officers.

The mayor says many officers are in favor of the body-worn cameras.

“It allows them to collect evidence when necessary and it also allows folks to see what did happen so it’s transparent for the public and the same time it also protects the officers against allegations of misconduct,” Broderick said.

Broderick said the purchase of the cameras would be made this year or early next year.

Watch the entire press conference on Facebook Live: