Arrest made in fatal Bloomington hit-and-run

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – An arrest has been made in a Bloomington hit-and-run that left one man dead, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

On Jan. 16, just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of West 17th Street and North Kinser Pike for a vehicle crash with injury.

Once on the scene, two vehicles – a 1990 maroon Ford Mustang and a 1996 Toyota 4Runner – were found in the front yard of a residence, in the northeast corner of the intersection.

Police said they were able to quickly determine that the sole occupant, an 18-year-old man, was entrapped in the Mustang. The driver of the 4Runner, police said, had fled the scene on foot.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The man later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Trending Headlines

Following the crash, officers were able to determine that the driver of the 4Runner was 42-year-old Joshua Mullins.

On Jan. 17, thanks to a tip, officers found Mullins around 1 p.m. and was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Monroe County Jail where he faces a preliminary charge for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.