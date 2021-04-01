Crime Watch 8

At least 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting, stabbing calls on east side

At least one person was dead and another was injured after initial reports of shootings and a stabbing late Wednesday night around East 13th and Rural streets, police said. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one man was dead and at least two other men were injured after initial reports to police late Wednesday night of shootings and a stabbing around East 13th and Rural streets.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to multiple calls of gunshot and stabbing victims from 10:54 p.m. to 10:58 p.m. Wednesday.

Two of the calls were for men shot in the 1300 block of North Oxford Street and at 16th and Rural streets. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound near 10th and Rural; he was stable and taken to a hospital. Another man with trauma was found in the 1300 block of North Oxford Street; he died. Based upon initial information, the incidents are believed to be related.

Also, officers shortly after 11:05 p.m. Wednesday went to Community East Hospital, 1500 N. Ritter Ave, where a man with a gunshot wound walked into the facility; he was stable. IMPD did not immediately know if the hospital case is related to the other incidents around East 13th and North Rural.

This is a developing story.