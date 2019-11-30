Backseat passenger accused of fatally shooting woman while driving in Marion

Austin Smith was arrested after he allegedly shot a 19-year-old woman in the back while he was a passenger in her vehicle on Tuesday. (Provided Photo/Grant County Jail)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Police have arrested a Marion man in connection with the shooting death of a Gas City woman.

According to the Marion Police Department, Austin Smith was arrested for reckless homicide in the shooting death of 19-year-old Annalysa McMillan.

McMillan was driving a vehicle Tuesday night in the area of Mason Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue in Marion when she was shot. Smith was a passenger in McMillan’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Investigators discovered one round from an AR-15-style rifle had been shot from inside McMillan’s vehicle.

Autopsy results showed McMillan was struck by a single gunshot to her back. Smith, who was in possession of the rifle was seated behind McMillan, police say.

Smith was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and reckless homicide.

Two other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the shooting were not injured.