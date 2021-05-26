Crime Watch 8

Boy shot in Brownsburg’s Arbuckle Acres Park

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A boy was shot late Wednesday afternoon at Arbuckle Acres Park, police said.

Brownsburg Police Department was called just after 5 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired at the park, 200 N. Green St. That’s north of the intersection of U.S. 136/Main Street and State Road 267/South Green Street.

When officers arrived, they stopped a vehicle leaving the scene and found four boys inside, including the boy shot.

Police had no immediate word on the boy’s name, age or condition. It was also unknown who may have shot the boy, or what may have led up to the shooting. Investigators were looking for witnesses.

“It’s just very unfortunate,” said Cpl. Chris Nelson with the police department. “Obviously, we take pride in our community. We take pride in our parks. We want families to feel safe, to be able to enjoy the amenities that we do offer. I mean, unfortunately, we have some individuals, or an individual, that wanted to ruin that today. Not only did the individual, you know, hurt another juvenile, but also could have definitely put innocent bystanders at risk as well. We’re still trying to develop how these individuals may or may not have known each other, but at this point we do believe this was an isolated incident among the individuals involved.”

The 52-acre park boasts mature shade trees; a baseball complex; basketball, pickleball and tennis courts; a playground; a 1-mile paved trail; and seven picnic shelters. Baseball games were in progress Wednesday evening at the park.

Browsnburg’s oldest park is named after Alex H. Arbuckle, who had owned several acres of the land before it was sold to the Hendricks County town in 1958.