Crime Watch 8

Bunker Hill police investigate fatal stabbing of an inmate

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of an inmate. He is identified as Jamar Greer, 23.

Detective Michelle Jumper initiated the investigation. According to a statement, officers found Greer at 4 p.m. suffering from a stab wound in the day room of the L housing unit. Prison staff started medical treatment, and Greer was taken to a local hospital.

Officers say Greer succumbed to his injury. Dr. Thomas Sozio, a forensic pathologist, conducted an autopsy which determined Greer’s death to be a homicide caused by a stab wound to the chest.

Investigators say evidence showed that the inmate stabbed Greer with a homemade knife. They say the suspect is known to investigators and has been separated from other inmates.

The investigation is still ongoing. Officers did not release the identity of the suspect who stabbed Greer. No more information will be released at this time.