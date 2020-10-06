Carmel PD releases body camera video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Carmel, Indiana, Police Department said a shooting happened about 8 a.m. July 27, 2020, near the intersection of Rippling Brook Way and Creekbend Drive. (WISH Photo)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department has released new information after an officer-involved shooting earlier this year, including body camera video and 911 calls. Police say the suspect shot and killed his girlfriend. Another woman was shot as well.

The shooting occurred on July 27 in the 14300 block of Riverrock Court.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call after Julio Cesar Virula threatened to kill himself with a gun.

“Your mom called the cops. I told her not to,” a man is heard saying on 911 calls. “Now you’re dead, b****.”

Multiple gunshots are heard on the calls.

28-year-old Taylor Cox, Virula’s girlfriend, was found dead. She had been shot multiple times.

A 66-year-old woman, not identified by name by Carmel officers, was also found shot multiple times. She was taken to a hospital and was later released.

Officers located Virula and said he pointed a gun towards an officer. The officer, Shane VanNatter, shot and killed Virula.

A loaded handgun was found near Virula’s body.

VanNatter has been reassigned while the administration reviews the shooting.