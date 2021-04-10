Crime Watch 8

Child hurt in shooting at skating rink on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was injured Saturday in a shooting at an address that corresponds to a skating rink near West 38th Street and Interstate 465.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 6:07 p.m. Saturday to 3902 N. Glen Arm Rd, the location of Skateland.

They arrived to find a “younger child” who had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and was stable, Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs said.

No information about the identity of the child, the exact location or circumstances of the shooting was immediately provided by police.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.