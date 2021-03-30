Child seriously hurt after driver crashes into bus shelter, flees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child is in serious condition after a truck crashed into a bus shelter on the city’s north side.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday at an IndyGo bus shelter at West 38th and Salem streets, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police.

Three people were inside the shelter when a truck hit it. One child was injured and taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Police did not provide the gender of the child but said the child was older than an infant but not yet a teen.

The people inside the truck all fled the scene, Officer William Young with IMPD said.

IMPD on Monday night said they were speaking with a person of interest.

Anyone who has information about the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or the IMPD certified accident investigators at 317-327-6549.