Clerk critically injured in shooting during robbery of Dollar Tree store on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A clerk at a Dollar Tree store on the city’s northeast side was shot and critically injured during a Tuesday night robbery of the store.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 7300 block of North Shadeland Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a robbery of a business.

They arrived to find a person shot, who was taken to an area hospital.

The person shot was a clerk at the store and was shot in the midst of a robbery of the store, IMPD confirmed by email.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or a possible suspect was immediately available.