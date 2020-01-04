Columbus homeowner fatally shoots man he says confronted him with baseball bat

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus Police Department_392100

(WISH Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man in Columbus fatally shot a person who confronted him with a baseball bat in his own home early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to a home in the 2000 block of Home Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired, Columbus police said Saturday afternoon.

They arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homeowner told police he was confronted inside his own home by an unknown person with a baseball bat and discharged a firearm a short time later, striking the man, police said.

The Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team is handling the case.

No information about the identity of the person who was shot or the homeowner was immediately available.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK