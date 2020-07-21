Crime Watch 8

Correctional officer accused of smuggling drugs into prison

Staff Reports
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Putnamville Correctional officer was arrested Monday morning accused of sneaking drugs into the prison.

Roger Long, 39, faces three felony counts of conspiracy to traffic and one felony count of official misconduct, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

An investigation began in early June and found Long was trafficking Suboxone into the Putnamville Correctional Facility, DOC said.

“Trafficking of drugs into a correctional facility is a serious crime and won’t be tolerated,” Warden Dushan Zatecky said. “This places other correctional officers and offenders in danger and threatens the safe operation of any correctional facility.” 

Long has worked for the DOC since August 2019. He will be placed on unpaid leave, pending termination.

