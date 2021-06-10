Crime Watch 8

Crash during chase of stolen truck on south side injures woman, IMPD officer

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was seriously injured and a police officer received minor injuries Wednesday night in a crash at a primary intersection on the south side.

The crash happened as police chased a U-Haul truck that had been stolen Tuesday night, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers had been watching traffic for hours to spot the stolen U-Haul truck.

About 9 p.m. Wednesday, an IMPD officer in a patrol car attempted to stop the stolen truck at East Troy and Madison avenues. The truck did not stop, and a chase began west on Troy Avenue.

A few minutes later, the patrol car involved in the chase hit another vehicle driven by a 33-year-old woman at Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue. The intersection will be closed for several hours, IMPD said in a tweet.

The woman and the officer were taken to a hospital. The woman was initially in critical condition, but later upgraded to serious condition and stable. The injuries of the officer were described as “non-serious” in IMPD’s tweet. Neither the officer or the woman have been identified.

The crash happened about a mile west of where the U-Haul was first spotted by police. The U-Haul truck later was stopped west of the crash, IMPD said, and two people were detained.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Chicago Sky end losing streak in win over Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever /

Two women steal from Edinburgh Ralph Lauren store, lead police on chase

Crime Watch 8 /

Vendors see record-breaking demand as wedding season kicks off

Local /

For better or for worse, couple married in Muncie hospital

News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image