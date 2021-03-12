Cyberterrorist ‘Brian Kil’ sentenced to 75 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to terrorizing underage girls in central Indiana was sentenced Friday to 75 years in prison.

Buster “Brian Kil” Hernandez initially faced with 40 federal charges. The Bakersfield, California, man could have been sentenced to life in prison.

Hernandez was initially charged in August 2017 with eight counts of production of child pornography; three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor; five counts of distributing and receiving child pornography; four counts of threats to use explosive devices; a count of threats and extortion; 10 counts of threats to kill, kidnap and injure: six counts of witness tampering; a count of obstruction of justice; and two counts of retaliating against a witness or victim.

Officials said Friday they had identified more than 375 victims.

Hernandez posted a series of violent threats online directed at Plainfield High School in December 2015. Hernandez went by the online alias “Brian Kil.”

On Dec. 17, 2015, the Brownsburg Police Department contact the FBI, asking for assistance into the investigation of “Brian Kil.” He was said to be attempting to extort a girl by attempting to get her to send sexually explicit videos and photos. The girl was described as being younger than 12. Then after receiving photos and videos from the girl, and, when the victim refused to cooperate any further, online threats were posted on social media by Hernandez posing as “Brian Kil” aimed at a Plainfield High School girl and some of its students, including a post on Facebook claiming that there’d be a “bloodbath” at the school.

After targeting one victim in particular for 16 months, Hernandez threatened a massacre at Plainfield High School where the victim attended. One message read: “I will slaughter your entire class and save you for last. I will lean over you as you scream and cry and beg for mercy right before I slit your ear.”

He’d made threats to kill, rape, and kidnap hundreds and threats to use explosive devices against Plainfield and Danville High Schools, the Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield, and a local Walmart.

He also threatened violence if the police responded and made racial and homophobic slurs.

